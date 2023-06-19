Biparjoy: 1 lakh evacuated to shelter homes in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

India registered zero casualties and 707 births at the height of cyclone Biparjoy’s impact in Gujarat, with the Centre on Sunday releasing data that revealed active management of the cyclonic storm that was predicted to wreak havoc.

The target of zero casualty was achieved because of successful evacuation and sheltering of more than one lakh people from high-impact areas along the Gujarat coast, sources said.

The evacuation was completed between June 12 and 14, a day before the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat, said the sources.

They said evacuating senior citizens, women, both pregnant and lactating, and children was a massive task which was achieved by early planning and coordination among the Centre, the state and the district authorities.

SDRF personnel rescue people in Jalore. PTI

“The administration geared up to meet the requirements of everyone in case of any unforeseen circumstance, which could have led to a situation where the communication couldn’t be restored for a week. Water, ration and baby food was stored to meet the requirement for more than a week. In these three to four days, we registered the birth of 707 children at these shelter homes,” said sources in the Centre.

People residing in the radius of zero to 5 km and 5-10 km from the area of maximum impact were evacuated.

Sources said to avoid losses, ports which were to bear the impact — Kandla, Mundra, Mandvi and the Jakhau — were also evacuated.

“More than 10,000 trucks come to these ports every day, their cargo is also kept nearby in the warehouses. Due to this busy commercial activity, the continuous movement of trucks, their loading and unloading happens at these ports. At the same time, many ships dock at these ports. These ports, too, were evacuated to minimise the damage,” a statement from the government stated.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said the depression of Biparjoy had moved over central parts of south Rajasthan at a speed of 10 kmph on Sunday morning and would continue moving east-northward with the same intensity over the next 12 hours.

