Birla moots productivity contest between state assemblies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday called upon political parties to find a solution to the persisting problem of sloganeering and use of placards in the houses and called for productivity competition between all state legislatures.

Referring to 121 per cent productivity in the recently concluded eighth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Birla said, “There is a need to introduce productivity competition in the State Legislatures. Also all stakeholders should look into the decreasing duration of sittings so that the sentiments of the people can be respected.”

Inaugurating an orientation programme for Members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Bihar Legislative Council on the foundation day of Bihar Legislative Assembly today, Birla said in democracy, the sanctity of the House was linked to conduct of the Members who must set the highest ethical standards.

“It is the collective responsibility of the Members to maintain sanctity. The House is meant for debate and not planned disruption,” Birla said.

Expressing concern over sloganeering and use of placards in the wells of the Houses of Legislatures, Birla said time had come for all legislatures and political parties to collectively find a solution to this.

More than 300 Members of the Bihar legislature attended the programme whereDeputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh; Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar; Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Sinha; Leader of Opposition and Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav were also present.

Birla added that people’s representatives should maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct.

“Every step of a public representative should be in the direction of probity and transparency. They should maintain the highest standards of conduct in public and private life. Their conduct should be such that it raises the prestige of the House, inspires the society and sets an example for others,” the Speaker said,

On the role of the legislators, Birlasaid they must ensure the trust of people in democracy was strengthened.

Shri Birla also launched Bihar Vidhan Sabha Digital TV and Bihar Vidhan Sabha Patrika. He unveiled a replica of Shatabdi Smriti Stambh of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Bhawan and planted a Bodhi tree at the premises.

The Orientation Programme was organized by Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, in coordination with Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat for the Members of both Bihar Legislative Assembly and Bihar Legislative Council.

#bihar legislature #om birla