Bishnoi aides delivered threat letter to Salman Khan

PTI

Mumbai/Pune, June 9

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, police officials said on Thursday. Mahakal, alias Siddhesh, alias Saurabh Kamble (20), an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang suspected to be involved in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, made this revelation during interrogation, they said.

Mumbai police’s crime branch questioned Mahakal in Pune today. He was also grilled by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with Moosewala’s murder. A Punjab Police team has arrived in Pune to question him in the same case. Mahakal was arrested by the Pune police recently.