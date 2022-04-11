Bitcoin case: CBI denies presence of FBI in Karnataka

New Delhi, April 10
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has denied reports in which it was claimed that a team of the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was in India to probe the alleged bitcoin case, which is being investigated by the Karnataka Police.
Incidentally, the CBI’s denial has come a day after the Opposition Congress had asked whether the FBI was in India to investigate an alleged “Bitcoin scam” and accused the BJP government in Karnataka of covering up the case.
In an official statement, the CBI said, “The FBI has not sent any team to India to conduct a probe in the matter nor has any request been made by the US probe agency to the agency for conducting an investigation in this case. Accordingly, the question of according any permission for the probe by Competent Authority in India does not arise.
