Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla

Chandigarh, December 31

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said icy winds from the Himalayas will bring the minimum temperature down by three to five degrees Celsius in the plains of northwest India.

Sun shines bright in Shimla on Saturday.

Delhi's minimum temperature rose to double digits for the first time in 15 days on Friday, but the respite is predicted to end soon.

"Dense fog is likely to continue over the region during the next 4-5 days. A fresh cold wave spell is likely to commence over northwest India from January 1," it said in a statement.

In Himachal, hill stations like Manali, Chamba, Kufri and Narkanda did experience a brief spell of snowfall on Friday. Going by the forecast of weather department, more snowfall is unlikely over the next few days. The department is predicting dry weather across the state from today onwards over the next five days, meaning there will be no snowfall on the eve of the New Year.

The local MeT office has predicted dry weather on December 31 and hoteliers in the state are gearing up for New Year and offering special dinners, parties and competitions to tourists.

The relief from cold in north India can be attributed to a western disturbance, a weather system characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East.

With the western disturbance retreating by Saturday, cold wave and cold day conditions are predicted to wallop parts of Delhi in early January, meteorologists said.

The mercury will drop to eight degrees Celsius on Saturday and further to four degrees Celsius by Monday (January 2). Dense fog and cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi from January 1 to 5, according to the IMD.

According to the MeT Department's weather report, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Karnal registered a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 9.5 degrees Celsius, Ambala 10.8 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 9.2 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Mohali recorded a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius, Muktsar 10 degrees Celsius, Jalandhar 10.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius and Patiala's low settled at 8 degrees Celsius.

However, Bathinda and Amritsar experienced cold weather, recording respective minimum temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius.

