BJP accuses Opposition of ‘inciting’ Ram Navami violence in MP, Gujarat

Will recover damages from rioters, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

BJP accuses Opposition of ‘inciting’ Ram Navami violence in MP, Gujarat

A cop walks past a burnt vehicle as police try to control the situation after a communal clash during the Ram Navami procession, in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, on April 10, 2022. — PTI

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, April 11

The BJP on Monday blamed Opposition parties for violence as reports of clashes emerged from several states, including Jharkhand, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of Ram Navami yesterday. Party leaders alleged that “petty politics” of Opposition leaders like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and their “inciting” remarks were responsible for violence during the festival.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, said damages caused to public and private assets in Khargone will be recovered from rioters. The district administration also started demolition of “illegal” structures of persons accused of pelting stones at the Ram Navami procession in Khargone. Curfew was imposed in Khargone following the violence.

“The incident in Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami is unfortunate. There is no place for rioters on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. These rioters have been identified. Strictest action will be taken against them,” Chouhan said.

Around 77 persons have been arrested so far, according to reports.

Referring to incidents of violence during Ram Navami processions, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said it is natural that such incidents will happen when senior leaders like Gandhi and Thackeray make remarks due to their “appeasement” politics.

Patra was reacting to a recent public address of Gandhi during which he reportedly said that he did not believe in reincarnation and also spoke about his conversation with a Dalit youth who had tried to commit suicide after violence against Dalits in Una in Gujarat.

“The way some leaders are questioning the existence of Lord Ram and are inciting people... This should not have happened. Rahul Gandhi seems to be unable to tolerate that people in India have faith in Lord Ram. This shows the character of the Congress,” he said.

He also condemned Thackeray for his jibe at the BJP that what issue the ruling party would have raised if Lord Ram was not born.

Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled states like Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan have blamed right-wing groups for violence. Incidents of communal violence have taken place in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due for Assembly polls in 2023 because of involvement of miscreants belonging to the RSS-BJP, as per Congress leaders.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

2
Amritsar

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

3
Delhi

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

4
Nation

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

5
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

6
World

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

7
Punjab

Private schools in Punjab to stay shut today to mark protest

8
Punjab

Give us time, will fulfil all promises: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

10
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

India, US natural partners, says PM Modi during virtual meet with President Biden

Direct talks to resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict, PM Modi tells Biden; does not mention sanctions

Two democracies share the same concerns about global challen...

Amid US-Russia row, India and America talk co-development of military equipment

Amid US-Russia row, India and America talk co-development of military equipment

India, US kick off first 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Biden r...

Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pakistan PM

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

Addressing Parliament after his election as the country’s 23...

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

The 70-year-old leader, who replaced Imran Khan, says he wan...

PM Modi congratulates new Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif; says India desires peace in a region free of terror

Hope region will be free of terror, PM Modi tells new Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the prime minister of Pakista...

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Unscheduled power cuts irk Amritsar residents

Mansa youth confronts minister with ‘chitta’

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

IAF’s Chinook helicopter sets record, flies non-stop from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam

World Homeopathy Day celebrated at Mohali

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on Jalandhar school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter’s murder

Patiala: 7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops in Patiala

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi University