BJP accuses Opposition of ‘inciting’ Ram Navami violence in MP, Gujarat

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, April 11

The BJP on Monday blamed Opposition parties for violence as reports of clashes emerged from several states, including Jharkhand, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of Ram Navami yesterday. Party leaders alleged that “petty politics” of Opposition leaders like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and their “inciting” remarks were responsible for violence during the festival.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, said damages caused to public and private assets in Khargone will be recovered from rioters. The district administration also started demolition of “illegal” structures of persons accused of pelting stones at the Ram Navami procession in Khargone. Curfew was imposed in Khargone following the violence.

“The incident in Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami is unfortunate. There is no place for rioters on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. These rioters have been identified. Strictest action will be taken against them,” Chouhan said.

Around 77 persons have been arrested so far, according to reports.

Referring to incidents of violence during Ram Navami processions, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said it is natural that such incidents will happen when senior leaders like Gandhi and Thackeray make remarks due to their “appeasement” politics.

Patra was reacting to a recent public address of Gandhi during which he reportedly said that he did not believe in reincarnation and also spoke about his conversation with a Dalit youth who had tried to commit suicide after violence against Dalits in Una in Gujarat.

“The way some leaders are questioning the existence of Lord Ram and are inciting people... This should not have happened. Rahul Gandhi seems to be unable to tolerate that people in India have faith in Lord Ram. This shows the character of the Congress,” he said.

He also condemned Thackeray for his jibe at the BJP that what issue the ruling party would have raised if Lord Ram was not born.

Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled states like Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan have blamed right-wing groups for violence. Incidents of communal violence have taken place in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due for Assembly polls in 2023 because of involvement of miscreants belonging to the RSS-BJP, as per Congress leaders.