 BJP activists clash with cops during protest march in Bengal, several injured : The Tribune India

BJP activists clash with cops during protest march in Bengal, several injured

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the party’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and senior leader Rahul Sinha were among those detained during the march

BJP activists clash with cops during protest march in Bengal, several injured

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee being detained by police personnel during the party's Nabanna Abhijan. PTI

PTI

Kolkata, September 13

Parts of Bengal turned into a battlefield on Tuesday as BJP activists clashed with the police during a protest march to the state secretariat.

Several police officers and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured in the melee.

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the party’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and senior leader Rahul Sinha were among those detained during the march, taken out by the saffron party to protest against the TMC regime’s alleged corrupt practices.

The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the agitators, who tried to go past the barricades that were put in place at several points in the city and its adjoining areas.

“Everyone got to see how the partisan police tried scuttling a leader of opposition’s democratic right to protest outside Nabanna. I was manhandled by a woman constable, people saw that too,” Adhikari told reporters before being whisked away in a prison van.

In Santragachhi, the police were pelted with stones as they chased away the protesters.

A police kiosk was damaged as the demonstrators were stopped from moving forward.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Howrah, Kolkata’s Lalbazar and MG Road areas where violent protesters engaged in a scuffle with the police.

In Lalbazar, a police vehicle was set on fire.

A Kolkata Police officer said “there was no report of any serious injury to any protestors though several police personnel have suffered injuries”.

Normal life was disrupted in the city amid the protests, with common people facing huge inconvenience on the thoroughfares, many of which had plunged into chaos.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar staged a sit-in in Howrah after being stopped from carrying forward the rally.

“This autocratic Mamata Banerjee government does not believe in giving space to opposition parties,” he said.

Majumdar also claimed that it was a shame that the police were acting in a partisan manner, further claiming that “some of them have turned into puppets of ruling TMC”.

The BJP state chief and senior leader Agnimitra Paul were later detained from a protest site at Howrah Maidan.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who led the protesters near Howrah bridge, left the site in the midst of a lathicharge on his party’s supporters.

“Our fight against this jungle raj will continue,” Ghosh said.

BJP state youth wing president Saumitra Khan said “days of the TMC is numbered” and BJP will surely give a reply to all the atrocities committed on party men.

The TMC, in a tweet, said, “BJP4Bengal karyakartas or hooligans?” “Destroying and damaging government property, attacking police personnel, causing chaos and disrupting peace across the state—today’s activities of BJP that brought shame upon the entire nation. We strongly condemn such outrageous behaviour,” the party said in the microblogging site.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP was fomenting trouble under the garb of protest.

“It is part of a bigger game plan to destabilise West Bengal this festive season. This is not democratic movement. This is goondaism,” he added.

Seven trains were hired by the BJP to bring its supporters from north and south Bengal on Monday for the protest march to ‘Nabanna’.

#Locket Chatterjee #Suvendu Adhikari

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Netizens slam Prince William while praising Prince Harry for treatment of wives during reunion

2
Punjab

Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail, killed in road mishap

3
Punjab

Leaked audio: Congress demands dismissal and arrest of Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari, Akali Dal seeks CBI probe

4
Delhi

NIA conducts raids across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan in narco-terrorism case involving gangsters

5
Delhi

1984 riots: Nation still bleeding; punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi High Court

6
Trending

Karnataka surgeon runs 3 km, beats traffic to perform operation on time, wins hearts after video goes viral

7
Jalandhar

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

8
Punjab

9 more Judges for Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Chandigarh

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

10
Punjab

SC Collegium recommends elevation of 9 judicial officers as judges of Punjab and Haryana HC

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper

More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper

National List of Essential Medicines, 2022, published, inclu...

CBI raids 33 locations across county over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

CBI raids 33 locations across country over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

To be attended by Presidents of the US, Russia, France, Sout...

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Said AAP MLAs have been approached with offers of up to Rs 2...

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail plea by Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

The order is pronounced in the open court by Justice Sureshw...


Cities

View All

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Farmers protest in front of MLAs’ residences over demands

Release Sikh detainees: SGPC

District-level tournament commences

Revised scales for teachers from October 1

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail plea by Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Zirakpur's Baltana

Chinese national among 21 in Chandigarh police net for loan app fraud

Chandigarh: Pipeline damage leaves most southern areas without water

Targeting gangster-narco-terror nexus, NIA raids 50 sites across Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground

Electricity theft worth Rs 706 crore detected in 5 years, Rs 378 crore deposited: Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD

2 AAP MLAs convicted of rioting, attacking cops in Delhi

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Protest march held in Jalandhar for release of 'Bandi Sikhs'

'Jang-e-Saragarhi' leaves everyone spellbound

Nawanshahr: Truck driver's laxity snuffs out three lives

Furniture store gutted in Kartarpur

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

Man held with stolen mobike

18 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Implement pay panel, demand non-teaching GADVASU staff

35-yr-old gym trainer 'shoots self', critical

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Protest for release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Overflowing sewer inconveniences office-goers at Beant Singh Complex in Patiala

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ begins in Patiala