BJP activist’s murder: TMC MLA summoned

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

The CBI, which is probing post-poll violence in West Bengal, has issued summons to TMC MLA Paresh Pal in connection with the murder of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, officials said today.

The MLA has been asked to appear before CBI sleuths at the probe agency’s Kolkata office on Wednesday. The Sarkar’s family had alleged that Pal was responsible for the murder.

The BJP activist was killed in Kankurgachi area on May 2 last year after results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were announced.