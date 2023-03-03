 BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya : The Tribune India

BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya

BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya

NPP chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma after his victory. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party and allies crossed the halfway mark of 31 in 60-member Tripura and Nagaland Assemblies on Thursday and were set to retain governments in both states, while Meghalaya headed for a hung Assembly amid clear signs of a post-poll alliance between the National People’s Party (NPP), the state’s single largest outfit, BJP and United Democratic Party (UDP).

Editorial: Mixed bag in NE

The NPP, UDP and BJP were partners in the outgoing ruling coalition of Meghalaya, which also has a 60-member House. The three had contested separately in 2018, as this year. Twin victories come as a booster for the BJP ahead of elections in Karnataka, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP and Telangana this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, especially in light of a failed Left and Congress pre-poll coalition experiment to halt the saffron party in Tripura. This was an unprecedented pact, considering Congress and Left are rivals in Kerala.

Today’s wins also signal a further consolidation of saffron forces in the North-East, where the BJP came to power for the first time in Assam in 2016, before going on to form governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, and becoming part of the ruling combines in Meghalaya and Nagaland in 2018.

The Election Commission results showed the BJP and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura’s (IPFT’s) pre-poll alliance clocking 33 seats (BJP-32 and IPFT-1), down 10 seats since 2018; the Left and Congress alliance trailing at 14 (down two since 2018) and a four-year-old Tipra Motha Party (TMP), founded by erstwhile royal Pradyot Debbarma, winning 13 seats. The TMP had fielded 42 candidates. In Nagaland, outgoing ruling partners NDPP and BJP, which contested 40 and 20 seats, respectively, won 37 seats (NDPP-25 and BJP-12), relegating state’s former Opposition outfit NPF to two seats, as against 26 in 2018. The entire NPF leadership had in 2022 shifted to the NDPP, rendering the state virtually Opposition-less.

Meghalaya is the only state in the North-East where the BJP looked shaky, winning only two seats, same as in 2018. Outgoing Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma-led NPP bagged 26 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the UDP won 11. The NPP, UDP and BJP had in 2018 stitched a post-poll alliance to form the government despite the Congress being the single largest party with 21 MLAs.

Chairman of BJP’s North-East Democratic Alliance Himanta Biswa Sarma has already hinted at parleys with the NPP for government formation in Meghalaya with even Conrad’s aides today saying a bigger mandate for the party reflected the voters’ urge to consolidate better with former partners. Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie later said the party would submit a letter of support to the NPP on Thursday night to form the next government in the state.

Newcomer Trinamool Congress (TMC) won five seats and so did the Congress in Meghalaya.

While Tripura CM Manik Saha is expected to be re-elected leader of the BJP Tripura Legislature Party, Neiphiu Rio will return for a fifth term as CM in Nagaland after leading the NDPP-BJP alliance to a win. BJP’s Tripura win, however, did not come without surprises. Party’s state chief Rajib Bhattacharjee lost to Congress’ Gopal Roy from Banamalipur — the seat held by former CM Biplab Deb.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rs 1-crore bid for scooter's fancy registration number in Shimla lands 3 non-serious bidders in trouble; Himachal Deputy CM orders FIR

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

3
Nation

BJP alliance returns to power in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

4
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

5
Trending

FIR filed against Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow over flat worth Rs 86 lakh

6
Punjab

Vegetable vendor arrested on charges of desecration of religious scripture in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Nation

Supreme Court creates panel of PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI to appoint CEC, ECs

8
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani report: Supreme Court asks market regulator SEBI to probe manipulation of stock prices

9
Punjab

Supreme Court reserves order on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s petition seeking commutation of his death penalty

10
Nation

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don’t accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...

BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya

BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya

Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM

Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM

‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’

PM at G20: No group can claim global leadership

PM at G20: No group can claim global leadership

Hindenburg: SC sets up six-member probe panel, wants report in 2 months

Hindenburg: SC sets up six-member probe panel, wants report in 2 months


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop'

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to ~50K for dharnas

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

Light showers, Delhi, Gurugram’s AQI improves slightly

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects