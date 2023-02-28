 BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls : The Tribune India

BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls

Saffron party set to expand footprint | Cong may see near-rout in Nagaland, Tripura

BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls

Women show their inked fingers after casting their votes in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Monday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

The ruling BJP alliance is set to retain governments in Tripura and Nagaland while the contest in Meghalaya is signalling a hung Assembly, the exit poll results indicated on Monday.

All three states have 60-member Assemblies with 31 as the majority mark.

Polling peaceful

Polling went off peacefully across 3,419 polling stations in Meghalaya and 2,291 in Nagaland. There was no demand for repoll from any of the 5,710 polling stations. EC

Meghalaya Turnout 76%

Nagaland Turnout 84%

The aggregate of four exit polls — India Today-Axis My India; Times Now-ETG Research; Zee News-Matrize and Jan ki Baat — predicted a comfortable majority of 32 for the ruling BJP and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in Tripura; and 42 for the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP in Nagaland, indicating that the saffron party will further expand its North-East footprint.

In Meghalaya, CM Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) appears on course to be the single largest with about 20 seats, but way off the majority mark. The exit polls indicate 6 seats for the BJP in Meghalaya, up from 2 in 2018; and a massive setback for the Congress, which is expected to win 6 seats. It won 21 last time, emerging as the single largest party.

A common takeaway from all exit polls is the rout of the Congress in these northeastern states with the party winning just 1 seat in Nagaland and none in Tripura. The polls indicate that the Left Front which ruled the state for 25 years will be restricted to 15 seats. The Left and Congress contested together this time. Tipra Motha, the new party led by erstwhile royal Pradyot Deb Barma in Tripura, is projected to clock double digits in the final results which will be out on March 2.

The exit poll results, if accurate, could mean a massive boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of elections in Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

The Congress’ continuing decline, close on the heels of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, would give the BJP the extra confidence in the Hindi heartland — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and MP — where it faces the Congress directly.

In Meghalaya, the NPP could tilt towards the BJP having worked with it in the outgoing government. The BJP and NPP had contested separately in 2018 Meghalaya elections also. Even at that time the NPP instead of allying with the single largest Congress, chose to get into a post-poll pact with the BJP and other partners to form a ruling coalition.

In the North-East, the tendency of regional forces has historically been to go with the party that rules in the Centre.

#BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

2
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

3
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

4
Nation assembly elections

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

5
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

6
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

7
Punjab

Supreme Court agrees to list petition seeking implementation of Anand Marriage Act, 1909

8
Delhi

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

9
Business

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla admitted to Noida hospital after he complains of chest pain

Don't Miss

View All
'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Top News

BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls

BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls

Saffron party set to expand footprint | Cong may see near-ro...

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral


Cities

View All

Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

5 snatchers nabbed in two cases

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year

Fire breaks out at Sec 26 SCO

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

I-T raids at packaging firm sites end after 6 days

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

5-month-old foetus found dumped on vacant plot

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC

Guardians of Governance resent termination of their services