BJP, ally AGP sweep elections to Guwahati Municipal Corporation, winning 58 of 60 wards; AAP wins one, Congress draws zero

Prime Minister Modi thanked residents of Guwahati for a 'resounding mandate build on the agenda of development'

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, April 24

The BJP and ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) swept the polls to the Guwahati Municipal corporation (GMC) winning as many as 58 of the 60 wards. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened its account in the civic body, the Congress scored a zero in the polls held after a gap of nearly nine years.

The BJP won 52 seats, including three on which it was elected unopposed, while its ally, AGP, managed to win six seats. Fighting for survival, the Congress could not manage to win even a single seat in the election while AAP and the Asom Jatiya Parishad, a local party, drew one each. The Left too scored a blank with the CPM losing on all the seats it contested.

The top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulated the people of Guwahati for supporting the BJP-led alliance.

Prime Minister Modi thanked residents of Guwahati for a “resounding mandate build on the agenda of development”.

“They have also blessed the hard work of the state government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said.

Sarma also praised voters for giving the BJP a “historic win”.

“I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP and its allies a historic win in GMC elections. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji,” he tweeted.

The BJP won 52 of the 53 wards and the AGP six of the seven they contested.

The GMC election was last held in 2013 when the Congress won.

However, due to internal differences, several elected councillors shifted to the BJP in subsequent years.

AAP, which recently won two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts, was hoping for big gains in Guwahati.

