 BJP appoints poll in-charges for 4 states; Pralhad Joshi to oversee Rajasthan, Bhupender Yadav Madhya Pradesh : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • BJP appoints poll in-charges for 4 states; Pralhad Joshi to oversee Rajasthan, Bhupender Yadav Madhya Pradesh

BJP appoints poll in-charges for 4 states; Pralhad Joshi to oversee Rajasthan, Bhupender Yadav Madhya Pradesh

Lok Sabha MP from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi named co-incharge for Rajasthan

BJP appoints poll in-charges for 4 states; Pralhad Joshi to oversee Rajasthan, Bhupender Yadav Madhya Pradesh

BJP National President JP Nadda. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 7

The BJP on Friday sounded the poll bugle by appointing in-charges for election-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will be election in-charge for Rajasthan, with former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and former two-term Lok Sabha MP from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi as co-incharge.

Veteran BJP Rajasthan leader Om Mathur will be the Chhattisgarh election in-charge of the party with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya co-chief.

In Madhya Pradesh, where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan faces 18 years of anti-incumbency having served four times since 2005, election will be overseen by Union Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav and Union Railway and IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw.

Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar will be the BJP in-charge for Telangana elections along with national general secretary in-charge of the state Sunil Bansal.

The BJP is hoping to dislodge CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress Government in Rajasthan where the trend is to alternate power every five years; beat anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh; fight an aggressive CM Bhupesh Baghel who heads the Congress Government in Chhattisgarh and strive to garner as much anti ruling party -- BRS -- vote in Telangana as possible.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had lost all these four states in the 2018 poll cycle.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP formed the government in March 2020 under Chouhan, bolstered by the exit of the then Madhya Pradesh Congress stalwart Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party. Scindia had joined the BJP with 22 rebel MLAs.

He was rewarded with a ministerial berth in July 2021, when the sole Cabinet reshuffle under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, happened.

In 2018, the BJP had won 108 seats out of 230 in Madhya Pradesh and the Congress, with 114, had formed the government with the support of the BSP, SP and some Independents but was destabilised in 2020 by Scindia-led defections.

#BJP #kuldeep bishnoi #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

3
Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

4
World

Freedom of expression doesn't mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Justin Trudeau

5
Punjab

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab

6
Nation

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

7
Nation

No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya

8
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance begins probe against ex-Chief Secretary

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring dares Mann to close Kurali Toll Plaza

10
Himachal

Road to Kasauli caves in after heavy showers

Don't Miss

View All
Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat HC court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Matter will be taken up further: Congress on HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

Matter will be taken up further: Congress on Gujarat HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

Congress leaders draw parallel with 1975 Allahabad HC verdic...

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Court also summons Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretar...

NSA Doval raises issue of Khalistani extremism in talks with British counterpart Barrow

NSA Doval raises issue of Khalistani extremism in talks with British counterpart Barrow

Two sides agree to enhance cooperation to address violent ex...


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Gurdaspur: Woman ‘tortured’, NGOs demand suspension of cops

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Lawyer of Amritsar improvement trust booked for bribe

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha Protest in Mohali: Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: Chandigarh Housing Board to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Chandigarh Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Chandigarh: Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

As prices surge, fast food giant McDonald's drops tomatoes from its menu

FIR against Mahira Homes for submitting forged papers

Sisodia moves SC for bail in excise policy scam cases

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Giaspura gas tragedy: Industrial effluent discharge led to death of 11 persons, says CPCB

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents