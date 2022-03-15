BJP appoints Shah as observer for UP

new delhi: The BJP’s parliamentary board has appointed Home Minister Amit Shah as the observer for the election of the leader of the legislative party in UP. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, will oversee the process in Uttarakhand. TNS
Ishrat Jahan gets bail in Delhi riots case
new delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in the case concerning the larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots of February 2020. Jahan, along with others, has been booked under the UAPA for being the “mastermind” of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. PTI
I-T raids on Omaxe premises in Punjab, UP, NCR
new delhi: Income Tax Department sleuths on Monday raided the premises of realty firm Omaxe group at 30 locations in Punjab, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh over tax evasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants i...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...