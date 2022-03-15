BJP appoints Shah as observer for UP

Tribune News Service

new delhi: The BJP’s parliamentary board has appointed Home Minister Amit Shah as the observer for the election of the leader of the legislative party in UP. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, will oversee the process in Uttarakhand. TNS

Ishrat Jahan gets bail in Delhi riots case

new delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in the case concerning the larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots of February 2020. Jahan, along with others, has been booked under the UAPA for being the “mastermind” of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. PTI

I-T raids on Omaxe premises in Punjab, UP, NCR

new delhi: Income Tax Department sleuths on Monday raided the premises of realty firm Omaxe group at 30 locations in Punjab, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh over tax evasion.