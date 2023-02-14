BJP believes in politics of change, not revenge: Modi in Agartala

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the BJP believes in the politics of transformation and change, not revenge.

“Under the BJP’s five-year rule, all families of Tripura have benefited from development,” the PM said in Agartala, addressing a second set of rallies in the election-bound state on Monday.

“The BJP is a loyal servant of the people of Tripura and has left no stone unturned in ensuring the development of the state. Agartala has become a gateway for international trade and the state capital will soon become a major business hub,” the PM said on the eve of the culmination of campaigning tomorrow.

The state votes on February 16.

The PM reiterated, “The Leftists and the Congress can do anything to satisfy their lust for power. They wrestle in Kerala and strike a friendship in Tripura.”

He cited government schemes such as the PM Awas Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and free ration to urge people to vote for the “double-engine government”.

The PM said, “Those yet to get houses under the PM Awas Yojana will get one once the BJP gets re-elected.”

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The BJP had won 35 of the state’s 60 seats in 2018. Its ally, the IPFT, had won eight, the CPM 16 and the Congress one. The BJP and the IPFT had ended a 25-year CPM rule in Tripura in 2018.

This year, the BJP is contesting 55 seats out of 60, with the IPFT getting five.

The Congress, in alliance with the CPM, is contesting only 13 seats, the rest going to the Leftist partners.

The Congress is awaiting the arrival of party president Mallikarjun Kharge to the state for campaigning. Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman had earlier announced that Kharge would visit Tripura on February 14, the last day of canvassing in the state. It is unclear whether or not Kharge will go.