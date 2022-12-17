 BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress : The Tribune India

BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress

‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers demonstrate their valour, its enemies and the Congress suffer a lot of pain’, said BJP

BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. Photo Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India



PTI

New Delhi, December 17

In an all-out attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark that Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP said on Saturday that the Congress should expel him from the party as its president JP Nadda accused him of speaking the language of China and Pakistan.

"This underlines the question mark about his patriotism. He had also questioned surgical strikes and Balakot air strikes. It is a reflection of his metal bankruptcy," Nadda said as a number of senior party leaders seized on the former Congress president's comments to target the opposition party which is seeking some sort of political revival with Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

At its official briefing, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is not "remote-controlled" and if the opposition party stands with the country, then Gandhi should be expelled for his comments as they "belittle" India and break the morale of its armed forces.

Bhatia likened Gandhi to Jaichand, the king of Kannauj who is projected as a betrayer to the Indian cause in some historical accounts, and alleged that he has constantly tried to break the armed forces' morale, be it after the surgical and air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan or after the Galwan valley clashes, in which 20 soldiers had laid down their lives.

While Gandhi allegedly sought evidence of the armed forces' strikes on terrorists inside Pakistan, he called the prime minister "Surender Modi" after the Galwan fight, the BJP leader said.

The Congress leader should tender an apology to the country for his statement, he said. His sin will not be washed away with the apology but it will at least demonstrate that he has realised his mistake, he said.

At a press conference in Jaipur on Friday during his "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Gandhi claimed that China is preparing for a war and accused the government of trying to "ignore" the threat, saying it is "asleep" and not ready to accept the situation.

In an apparent reference to a recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, he said Indian jawans in the region are being "beaten up".

Nadda said no amount of condemnation of Gandhi's statement will be enough and added that Indian armed forces symbolise courage and valour.

He noted that the Congress, when it was in power, had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese Communist Party and that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received funding from the Chinese embassy here.

"Probably, this is the reason that Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of China and Pakistan," he said, adding that Gandhi was "secretly" meeting Chinese officials at their embassy in New Delhi when Indian and Chinese soldiers faced off in Doklam.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said he was not surprised by Gandhi's statement as even at the time of the Doklam incident he was seen drinking soup with Chinese officials.

"When Indian soldiers carried out the surgical strikes, even then he raised questions. He and the Congress seem to have no faith in the Indian Army. But we have full faith in our army. Today our army is capable of conducting surgical strikes and gives a befitting reply to the encroachers," he said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said Gandhi has not only insulted the Army but also damaged the country's image.

"He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment the country. We are proud of our Armed Forces," the MP from Arunachal tweeted.

Bhatia told reporters that if the Congress does not act against Gandhi, who continues to be seen as its main driving force, it will mean that his statement is reflective of the opposition party's mindset.

The Congress has become less of a political party and more of a den of anti-India activities, the BJP leader alleged.

Bhatia said it was the Indian soldiers who beat up the Chinese and chased them away, and that every citizen of the country is proud of them.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi, India's Jaichand, working to break the morale of our brave soldiers?" he asked.

While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers demonstrate their valour, its enemies and the Congress suffer a lot of pain, he said.

It is no longer the India of 1962 as its brave soldiers also have a strong political leadership under Narendra Modi, Bhatia asserted.

Not even an inch of Indian territory was captured by anyone in the last more than eight years, he claimed. No one can dare India, he said, adding that the country is now showing the way to the world.

Bhatia cited a reply in Parliament by the previous Congress government that China had grabbed more than 43,180 square kilometres of Indian territory and noted that this had happened under its rule.

Hitting out at the opposition party, he referred to its agreement when it was in power with the Chinese Communist Party and said it should make its content public.

It seems it is part of the agreement that the Congress will never condemn China, he said, claiming that the party will be betraying the country by not sharing its details.

 

#arunachal pradesh #BJP #China #Congress #indian army #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

3 Punjabi youths held for 'senselessly' killing elderly couple in Canada

2
Bathinda

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

4
Punjab

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

5
Himachal

Notice to Adani group for shutting down cement plants in Himachal 'unilaterally'

6
World

Canada police make biggest-ever haul of 2,500 kg of opium in Vancouver

7
Punjab

Panchayat officials duping NRIs, alleges Punjabi diaspora

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

9
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

10
Chandigarh

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

GST Council agrees to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore

GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess

The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda ...

Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order

Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order

In its earlier order, it had asked the Gujarat govt to consi...

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar’s detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter ‘top secret’

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

Bhagwant Mann was at the receiving end when his government c...

BJP calls Rahul ‘Jaichand’, says Kharge should expel him from Congress

BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress

‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers dem...

Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home after seven months of his murder

Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder

Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a ...


Cities

View All

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tarn Taran strike: ISI, Landa Harike gang plotted RPG attack; 7 arrested

Nanakshahi calendar: Controversy again over Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary date

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Investment scam: Farmers protest in Bathinda, seek action against accused

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

MC, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in UT

Municipal Corporation, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in Chandigarh

Two alumnae of Punjab govt’s Armed Forces Preparatory Institute commissioned as Flying Officers

File affidavit on EWS admissions, High Court tells Chandigarh Adviser

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Scheme for transgenders' shelter to be implemented shortly, Chandigarh tells High Court

‘My daughter in unable to speak or eat’, says MCD school student’s father

‘My daughter in unable to speak or eat’, says father of Delhi girl assaulted by teacher

Infant from Bangladesh with cyst larger than size of his head undergoes successful surgery at AIIMS Delhi

G20 Summit: DUSIB, Delhi Police officials meet to plan relocation of beggars

Delhi court posts hearing on accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea to December 22

Man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Demolition of houses at Jalandhar's Latifpura: Issue reaches Parliament

Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Woman raped in moving car

Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

SAI Patiala’s 300-bedded hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

SAI Patiala’s 300-bed hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

Patiala Aviation Club on DGCA's radar over safety norms' violation

Man killed in roof collapse