 BJP chief Nadda writes to Chirag Paswan, others to join NDA meeting on Jul 18 : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • BJP chief Nadda writes to Chirag Paswan, others to join NDA meeting on Jul 18

BJP chief Nadda writes to Chirag Paswan, others to join NDA meeting on Jul 18

Sources said the BJP president has written similar letters to leaders of various parties, including those the ruling party has reached out to ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

BJP chief Nadda writes to Chirag Paswan, others to join NDA meeting on Jul 18

JP Nadda BJP national president. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 15

Several new allies and some former ones, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, may attend the BJP-led NDA meeting on July 18 in a show of strength by the ruling alliance amid hectic efforts by the opposition to unite against the Modi government.

Union minister Nityanand Rai met with Paswan on Friday night for the second time in a week, and the LJP® also shared a letter written by BJP president J P Nadda to the young leader, inviting him to attend the NDA meeting.

Nadda described the regional party as a key constituent of the NDA and a key partner in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s push for the development and welfare of the poor.

Sources said the BJP president has written similar letters to leaders of various parties, including those the ruling party has reached out to ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha is one of them, and his son Santosh Kumar Suman told PTI that he will attend the July 18 meeting. He has also received an invite from Nadda, he added.

A number of new BJP allies, including the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the NCP faction headed by Ajit Pawar, several smaller parties from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and regional parties from the northeastern states, are among those expected to attend the NDA meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present at the meeting, seen as the BJP’s show of strength of the ruling bloc, National Democratic Alliance, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

This is for the first time during the second term of the Modi government that an NDA meeting of this scale is taking place after a number of old and key BJP allies, including Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Shiromani Akali Dal and the Janata Dal (United), severed ties with the party over a host of issues.

The BJP’s outreach to Paswan, son of late stalwart Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, underscores its push to bring him back into the NDA’s fold after he walked out of the alliance in Bihar in the 2020 state assembly polls to campaign against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was then the BJP’s biggest ally.

While a split in the LJP spearheaded by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, now a Union minister, weakened him, Chirag Paswan is seen to have succeeded in retaining the party’s loyal vote bank with him, signalling the BJP his importance in a state where it is pitted against the formidable coalition of the RJD, JD(U), Congress and the Left.

He has also been steadfast in his support of the BJP on key issues.

#BJP #Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #National Defence Academy NDA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

2
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

3
Punjab

No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

4
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

5
Patiala

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

6
Himachal

Supreme Court Collegium recommends two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as Himachal High Court judges

7
Delhi

Delhi floods: ITO, Rajghat inundated, Yamuna waters reach close to Supreme Court; 3 boys drown

8
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

9
Business

PM Modi talks khadi with Chanel CEO Leena Nair

10
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media': Anger grows as flood situation worsens in Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflows

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...

Rain havoc: Punjab Health Minister stops deployment of ambulances with VIPs, to be used in flood-affected areas

Rain havoc: Punjab Health Minister stops deployment of ambulances with VIPs, to be used in flood-affected areas

Civil surgeons told to deliver essential medicines through b...

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...

Himachal rains: Evacuation operation over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state, says CM Sukhu

Himachal rains: Evacuation operation over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state, says CM Sukhu

500 tourists had voluntarily decided to stay back in the sta...


Cities

View All

Robber shot dead in police encounter

Robber shot dead in police encounter

4 members of family held for minor girl’s kidnapping, murder

Water flow in Beas, Ravi rivers remains below danger mark

Kin of Sudhir Suri's murder suspect fear for his safety

‘First Park’ not exactly on top in terms of amenities

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna Lake water level rises, floodgate opened again

Toddler run over by SUV in Sector 37, Chandigarh

As Chandigarh battled deluge, MP Kirron Kher nowhere to be seen: Congress

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Yamuna level receding slowly, situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi floods: Situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, says Kejriwal

Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP, claims AAP

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

Govt notifies transfer of three judges from Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and Allahabad HCs

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Beekeepers in deep waters: Boxes swept away, apiaries inundated

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief

Opposition leaders slam government, depts

Tragedy a lesson on how violations cause irreversible catastrophe: Probe

Tomato prices will not come down for another 10-15 days, say arhtiyas

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Floodwater recedes, Patiala residents count losses

35 villages of Samana, Shutrana hit hard by flood

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

Patiala MC launches helpline to lift carcasses