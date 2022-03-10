BJP clean sweeps all 8 seats in Lakhimpur Kheri

Proving the naysayers wrong, saffron party managed to repeat its performance of 2017, when it had won all the eight assembly seats in the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’

File photo

Mukesh Ranjan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The year-long farmers’ protest and alleged mowing down of agitators in Tikunia appeared to have no impact on the outcome of the assembly elections, as all the eight assembly segments falling in Lakhimpu Kheri Parliamentary constituency have gone to the ruling BJP.

Proving the naysayers wrong, the saffron party managed to repeat its performance of 2017, when it had won all the eight assembly seats in the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, whose son is the prime accused in the October 3, 2021 violence case in which eight persons including four agitating farmers had lost their lives.

Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, who was arrested on October 9 last year, was granted bail by Allahabad High Court on February 10 in midst of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The bail order has already been challenged before the Supreme Court.

The eight assembly segments are – Palia, Nighasan, Gola Gokarnnath, Srinagar, Dhaurhara, Lakhimpur, Kasta and Mohammadi, where BJP candidates defeated their nearest Samajwadi Party rivals.

 The winning BJP candidates are Harvinder Singh Shani (Palia), Shashank Verma (Nighasan), Arvind Giri (Gola GokarnNath), Manju Tyagi (Srinagar), Vinod Shankar (Dhaurhara), Yogesh verma (Lakhimpur), Saurav Singh (Kasta) and Lokendra Pratap Singh (Mohammadi).

