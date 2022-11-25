BJP, Congress clash over 'video' featuring 'Hail Pakistan' slogans at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Nov 25

A war of words broke out between the Congress and the BJP on Friday after a video appeared on Twitter purportedly featuring “Hail Pakistan” slogans during Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted the video which he said originally came from a Congress handle but was eventually deleted realising its potential for damage.

The Congress was quick to denounce the video as doctored.

“After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat “Jodo” Yatra, “Pakistan Zindabad” (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon. INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress’s truth…,” Malviya tweeted along with the video.

After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat “Jodo” Yatra, “Pakistan Zindabad” (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon.



INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light.



This is Congress’s truth… pic.twitter.com/ZkVEkd4pCf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 25, 2022

AICC General Secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh later countered Malviya saying, “A video doctored by the Dirty Tricks Department of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the highly successful #BharatJodoYatra. We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback.”

A video doctored by the Dirty Tricks Department of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the highly successful #BharatJodoYatra. We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 25, 2022

The BJP has been accusing the Congress of “breaking up India rather than uniting it” with the Congress claiming that the saffron forces were rattled by the Yatra’s success.

Gandhi is in Madhya Pradesh currently and will soon enter Rajasthan.

#BJP #Congress #Pakistan #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media #Twitter