BJP: Congress gave in to coalition pressure on Cauvery water

New Delhi, August 21
The BJP today asked the ruling Congress in Karnataka why it succumbed to alliance pressures by releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
“The Congress in Karnataka has released 10 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu under political compulsions of being part of the Ghamandia alliance,” senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar said.
