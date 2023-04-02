BJP counters Arvind Kejriwal on ‘PM degree’ jibe

New Delhi, April 1
Hours after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal raised questions over the veracity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s education qualification, the ruling BJP hit back asking whether the AAP convener’s “mounting anxieties as reflected in PM’s degree issue were rooted in the long hand of the law catching up with him in the Delhi excise scam?”
The BJP also asked why a highly educated CM as Kejriwal, an IITian, “never signs any files and only reads them”.
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, noting CBI court observations while denying bail to Kejriwal’s former Cabinet colleague Manish Sisodia in the excise scam case yesterday, said, “The Opposition parties have crossed all limits of insult and contempt of courts and judicial processes in their frustration over the law catching up with the corrupt.”
