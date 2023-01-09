BJP embarks on ‘bind India’ plan

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 8

At a time of growing conflicts among states over languages, boundaries and riverwaters, the ruling BJP has embarked on an ambitious programme to bring people together with the party organisation drawing up a national plan to sink differences based on ethnicity and language.

The programme, to be rolled out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” vision, will have three pillars — one, celebration of the foundation day of every state annually; two, adoption of an additional language apart from Hindi, English and the mother tongue by every BJP worker; and three, celebration of special days (Doctors’ Day, Daughters’ Day, Mother’s Day and Police Day, etc) with segments to which a particular day is dedicated.

At a recent meeting of BJP office-bearers, a seven-member committee headed by party general secretary Dushyant Gautam was constituted to implement the mission across all states. The mass outreach plan comes ahead of nine Assembly elections and the 2024 General Election, and amid the Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The idea is to bind people in affectionate ties amid escalating differences on a range of grounds,” Gautam told The Tribune.

“Since Independence, several disputes among states have been allowed to fester, leading to deep conflicts. The Prime Minister has long voiced concerns about states fighting over waters and borders, with many engaged in court battles. The reason being weakened ties among people. Under ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, the BJP will mend ties and strengthen India,” he said.

“We will celebrate the foundation day of every state annually. For instance, on January 24, Uttar Pradesh Diwas, party workers will hold events to showcase UP’s culture, customs and cuisine not just in UP but also with Uttar Pradesh residents living in other states. Other state foundation days will be observed the same way across India,” said Gautam.

The BJP has already asked party workers to choose an additional language to learn. The message, Gautam said, is to “improve one another’s understanding of different states and languages and become one as a people”.

The inspiration for the plan comes from successful conduct of Kashi Tamil Samagam in Varanasi recently where residents from TN and UP assimilated despite the Hindi versus Tamil language debate. The BJP will now explore similar models for cross-cultural connects across states.

