BJP empowers all, appeases none: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the ruling BJP had followed the policy of “empowerment of all, appeasement of none” during its 27-year rule in Gujarat and would get elected once again.

Addressing a poll rally in support of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who filed his nomination papers from the Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad city today, Shah attacked the Congress for “mocking the BJP over the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya”.

“Rahul Gandhi should visit the Ram Temple, which will be ready by January 2024,” Shah said, adding the people of the state had seen days of communal riots between 1985 and 1995. “There were times when curfew remained imposed for 250 days of the year. The BJP government restored law and order in the state. All dreaded criminals have been eliminated. Youngsters today have no clue what a curfew looks like. We ended appeasement politics and established the rule of law in Gujarat,” Shah said.