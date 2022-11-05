 BJP expects to win more seats in Gujarat than forecast in opinion poll : The Tribune India

BJP expects to win more seats in Gujarat than forecast in opinion poll

BJP expects to win more seats in Gujarat than forecast in opinion poll

Workers prepare BJP party flags ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat. PTI



Ahmedabad, November 5

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) looks all set to sweep the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, according to an exclusive CVoter-ABP Gujarat Opinion Poll conducted to gauge popular perceptions and voting intent of adult citizens in the state.

According to the opinion poll, the BJP is projected to win between 131 and 139 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. In the previous Assembly polls in 2017, the BJP had won 99 seats. The Congress' tally is expected to drop precipitously from 77 seats in 2017 to between 31 and 39 seats this time.

The surprise package is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that is projected to win between 7 and 15 seats. As a party, AAP was non-existent in Gujarat in the 2017 elections.

The survey hinted that AAP is going to eat a large share of Congress votes in the upcoming elections.

Commenting on the opinion poll, Gujarat BJP chief spokesperson Yamal Vyas told IANS, "We are expecting even more seats than what has been projected in the survey. And as far as the AAP is concerned, it will draw a blank in Gujarat." On the other, Congress and AAP dismissed the opinion poll, claiming that it is only meant to mislead the voters.

Congress spokesman Amit Nayak told IANS, "Opinion polls have proven to be wrong a number of times in the past. BJP has brought AAP and AIMIM to Gujarat to divide anti-incumbency votes. But this time its strategy will fail, as people have started realising that AAP is the 'B' team of BJP. Contrary to the opinion poll, Congress will come to power in Gujarat by winning at least 125 seats."

AAP spokesman Yogesh Jadvani told IANS, "Thrice in Delhi and once in Punjab, people have proved that these surveys can be completely wrong, and this will be repeated in Gujarat elections too, as people have decided to change the state government."

If AAP is getting 20 per cent vote share, as predicted by the opinion poll, there is every possibility that it will dent the ruling party's (BJP) vote share too, said political analyst Dilip Gohil.

While early indications are that BJP is benefitting a lot from AAP's presence, things can change, he added.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

2
Pollywood

Gangster-terrorist links: NIA questioning several famous Punjabi singers

3
Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

4
Trending

See how a senior woman police officer in UP disguised herself to test local cops

5
Nation

Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate?

6
Amritsar

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility for Hindu leader Sudhir Suri's killing

7
Trending

Kerala man brutally kicks 6-year-old boy for leaning on his car; arrested after video goes viral

8
Business

Twitter starts laying off employees in India; fires entire marketing and communications staff

9
Brand Connect

Biolife CBD Gummies ED – Erectile Dysfuntion BioLyfe Gummies! Updated 2022

10
World

'I was hit by four bullets,' says Imran Khan in first address to nation after assassination bid

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Top News

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri killing

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility for Hindu leader Sudhir Suri's killing

NIA likely to take over Amritsar Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

NIA likely to take over Amritsar Shiv Sena leader's murder case

An NIA team has been sent to Punjab

All aspects of Shiv Sena leader’s murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

All aspects of Shiv Sena leader's murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

Visits the spot near Gopal Mandir where Sudhir Suri was shot...

Twitter sacks 50% of staff, says move to reassure on content moderation

Twitter sacks 50% of staff, says move to reassure on content moderation

India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106, two days after voting for Himachal Assembly polls in Kinnaur's Kalpa

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106, two days after voting for Himachal Assembly polls in Kinnaur's Kalpa


Cities

View All

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri killing

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility for Hindu leader Sudhir Suri's killing

Autopsy of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri to be conducted at GMC Amritsar

NIA likely to take over Amritsar Shiv Sena leader's murder case

All aspects of Shiv Sena leader's murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

Liquor contractor, associates open firing at marriage resort in Amritsar

Patwari, aide caught taking ~7,000 bribe

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

PU must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-Prez Dhankhar

Panjab University must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Lahore graduate oldest at Panjab University meet

VIP's visit spells chaos on Chandigarh roads

Chandigarh: PGI blacklists new chemist at GMSH

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s kin visit Chhatbir Zoo

Delhi's air quality remains ‘severe’

Delhi's air quality remains ‘severe’

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

50% staff to work from home; ‘Paryavaran Bus Service’ mooted

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Delhi civic body poll on December 4

Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Ensure foolproof security for Parkash Purb: DC

Surprise checks at schools, anganwadis

Amritsar leader murder: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

Make use of anti-graft helpline, people urged

Six of gang arrested with 360-gm heroin

Six of gang arrested with 360-gm heroin

GRP short of 200 cops in state, says ADGP

Vigilance makes 4th arrest in transportation tender scam

Youth booked on rape charge

NHAI commences construction of ramps on NH-44

Cash-strapped varsity faces ~100-cr annual salary burden

Cash-strapped varsity faces Rs 100-cr annual salary burden

Research pact signed

Health Minister pays surprise visit to Mata Kaushalya hospital

19 new dengue cases in 24 hrs, count 421

Squatters removed from footpaths