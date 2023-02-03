BJP fields nominees on all 60 Meghalaya seats

New Delhi, February 2
The BJP’s central election committee chaired by party president JP Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared candidates for all 60 Assembly seats for the Meghalaya elections — a situation no different from the 2018’s when the BJP had decided to go it alone.
In the last elections, the BJP had contested 47 seats and won two, joining the ruling alliance led by the National People’s Party’s Conrad Sangma later.
Left, Cong finalise seat sharing in Tripura
Agartala: The CPM-led Left Front and the Congress on Thursday finalised their seat-sharing agreement for the February 16 elections. The seat sharing was arrived at on Thursday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations. PTI
The party, meanwhile, will contest 20 out of 60 seats in Nagaland in alliance with its current partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).
Nalin Kohli, BJP’s Nagaland incharge, told the media the ruling United Democratic Alliance partners — the NDPP and the BJP — would contest 40 and 20 seats, respectively, as they did in 2018.
“Broad stability and development over five years, absence of a credible opposition, attempts to address the decade-old Naga political issue and PM Modi-led development agenda for the northeast will see us through,” he said.
BJP secretary and northeast co-incharge Rituraj Sinha said the party would contest the Meghalaya elections under the campaign tagline of “M-Power” (Modi power).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...