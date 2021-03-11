BJP fires fresh salvo over Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Nepal

New Delhi, May 4
The BJP on Wednesday fired a fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s ongoing Nepal visit.
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat’s daughter, who actively supports Nepal’s claim over regions of India’s Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity?”
Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat’s daughter, who actively supports Nepal’s claim over regions of India’s Uttarakhand.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 4, 2022
From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity? pic.twitter.com/or0y1OGdAW
The Congress had on Tuesday defended Rahul’s personal visit to Nepal for a friend’s wedding after a video of his nightclub halt went viral and was posted by Malviya and Minister Giriraj Singh.
Rahul Gandhi’s whereabouts have remained a subject of intense politics for years, especially now, with the Congress in a downward spiral along the electoral slope.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested