BJP fires fresh salvo over Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Nepal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

The BJP on Wednesday fired a fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s ongoing Nepal visit.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat’s daughter, who actively supports Nepal’s claim over regions of India’s Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity?”

From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity? pic.twitter.com/or0y1OGdAW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 4, 2022

The Congress had on Tuesday defended Rahul’s personal visit to Nepal for a friend’s wedding after a video of his nightclub halt went viral and was posted by Malviya and Minister Giriraj Singh.

Rahul Gandhi’s whereabouts have remained a subject of intense politics for years, especially now, with the Congress in a downward spiral along the electoral slope.