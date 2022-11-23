BJP flags Gujarati pride, pitches for strong law against 'love jihad'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

The senior BJP leadership is focusing on “Gujarati asmita” (pride) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national and foreign policies to woo voters in poll-bound Gujarat, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is repeatedly referring to the Shradha Walkar murder case to pitch for a strong law against “love jihad”.

The Congress is concentrating on inflation and unemployment Lotus will bloom in both states: HP CM New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the lotus would bloom in both his state and Gujarat when votes are counted on December 8. Addressing election rallies in favour of ruling BJP candidates in Nadiad, Vejalpur and Naranpura in Gujarat, Thakur said, "The BJP will form governments in both HP and Gujarat.” TNS

Sarma, one of the star campaigners with which the ruling party is “carpet bombing” the state, claimed that accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala used to date only Hindu women and said “only the BJP can ensure a strict law against ‘love jihad’”.

“Murderers such as Aaftab would emerge in every city if the country does not have a strong leader. So, it is important that Narendra Modi becomes the PM again in 2024,” said Sarma, also a strong advocate for the Uniform Civil Code.

Emerging as a strong Hindutva face of his party, Sarma has also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his contentious comments on Veer Savarkar, claiming that the Congress leader “lacks understanding of India’s history and its language”. “He (Rahul) is anti-national and anti-Hindu,” he said in one of his rallies.

Meanwhile, Sarma’s Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath told the people that the time had come to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of disbanding the Congress. At an election rally at Porbandar on Monday, he said: “Whether it was fighting for Independence or uniting 563 states after 1947 or countering terrorism, Gujarat was always at the forefront”.