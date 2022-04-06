LIVE BLOG

BJP foundation day LIVE updates: PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says party does not believe in 'vote-bank politics'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers on the occasion of the party’s foundation day. He said: “Discrimination and corruption were side effects of vote-bank politics practised by parties in power earlier, the BJP has challenged it.”

10:35 06 Apr
‘Dynastic politics have ruined India’

The Prime Minister says for the BJP 'rastraneeti' and 'rajneeti' go hand-in-hand. However, there are some parties for who rajneeti, politics, is all about 'parivarvaad' "The BJP is the only party warning people against parivarvaad and also made it an election issue', he says attacking dynastic politics and  assuring cadres of defeating such 'anti-democratic' parties. "Dynastic politics have ruined India", he said announcing a war against "dynasts"
10:30 06 Apr
BJP has 100 MPs in Rajya Sabha

BJP foundation day comes at a time when it retained power in 4 states, became first party in 3 decades to have 100 MPs in Rajya Sabha, says PM Modi

10:27 06 Apr
No vote-bank politics

The aim of the BJP’s ‘one India’ is to ensure this without any appeasement or discrimination.

"Many parties worked with the aim of vote bank politics, which the BJP fought against," says PM, adding that, the way farmers, Dalits, youth, women are standing by the BJP bears testimony to BJP's efforts
10:24 06 Apr
Free ration

PM says the world is watching how India is looking after its 80 crore poor by distributing them free rations amid covid
10:22 06 Apr
Goals achieved

The goals that we are setting, we are also achieving, the PM says referring to increase in India's exports.
10:19 06 Apr
One india

The PM says at the time when the world is divided, India is being looked at to maintain balance
10:18 06 Apr
Workers responsibilities

PM says every workers responsibilities increase
10:16 06 Apr
BJP govt back in 4 states

Double-engine government returned in 4 states
10:15 06 Apr
One India

BJP is working for one India, says PM modi
10:03 06 Apr
PM Modi to address workers

