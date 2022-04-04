BJP gears up for Foundation Day celebrations, PM’s address on April 6

New Delhi, April 4
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday chaired a meeting with the party’s general secretaries regarding the preparations for the saffron party’s Foundation Day on April 6 and related events, including an address to cadres by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The event comes close on the heels of the party’s victory in four out of five Assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi is expected to thank the cadres for the BJP’s performance, provide guidance on the future, speak on government social welfare schemes and take them to the masses.
Nadda has asked ministers, MPs, MLAs, organisation heads to organise the screening of the address. Various events have been planned by the party between April 6 and Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. They include programmes like hoisting of the party flag, processions with patriotic songs and slogans, cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups, vaccinations camps, etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar's Maisuma; two non-locals shot at in Pulwama
One CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar attack; security forc...
Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian
His condition is stated to be stable
Imran Khan nominates ex-Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM
Khan will continue as PM till the appointment of caretaker P...
Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary
Kwatra Will succeed Harsha Vardan Shringla, who is retiring ...
ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Yadav is son-in-law of former Punjab DGP P. C. Dogra