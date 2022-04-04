BJP gears up for Foundation Day celebrations, PM’s address on April 6

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday chaired a meeting with the party’s general secretaries regarding the preparations for the saffron party’s Foundation Day on April 6 and related events, including an address to cadres by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event comes close on the heels of the party’s victory in four out of five Assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi is expected to thank the cadres for the BJP’s performance, provide guidance on the future, speak on government social welfare schemes and take them to the masses.

Nadda has asked ministers, MPs, MLAs, organisation heads to organise the screening of the address. Various events have been planned by the party between April 6 and Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. They include programmes like hoisting of the party flag, processions with patriotic songs and slogans, cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups, vaccinations camps, etc.