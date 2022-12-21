New Delhi, December 21
Sharply reacting to health ministry’s letter to Rahul Gandhi regarding observing covid protocols during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) led by him, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said BJP is raising all kinds of issues as the response the BJY has been getting among the masses has rattled the ruling party at the Centre.
“Was Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a mask or observing covid protocols when he was visiting houses of people in Gujarat to campaign during the Assembly elections there?” Chowdhury asked.
“The BJY has been able to make a nation-wide impact. The godi media which does propaganda on behalf of the BJP has also been bewildered by the success of the yatra,” Chowdhury said.
“Social media is full of BJY. ‘Nafrat chhodo, Bharat jodo’ is the slogan. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is trying to find some excuse to scuttle it,” Chowdhury said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi
In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister...
BJP has been rattled by Bharat Jodo Yatra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says on Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi
Questions if the PM observed ‘covid protocols’ during his vi...
Fight today is between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana
The Yatra enters Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told