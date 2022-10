BJP has ill-intentions: Kejri on UCC move

PTI

Bhavnagar, October 30

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the intention of the BJP government in poll-bound Gujarat behind its move to constitute a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said if the BJP wanted to do so, it should do it across the country.

Why not have nationwide implementation? If their intention is to implement the Uniform Civil Code, then why don't they frame it nationally and implement it across the country? Are they waiting for the Lok Sabha elections? Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal asked whether the BJP-led central government was waiting for the Lok Sabha elections to make a move in this direction.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener was addressing a press conference in Bhavnagar on the third day of his visit to Gujarat where the Assembly polls are due this year-end.

The Gujarat Government on Saturday said it has decided to form a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi had said the decision was taken as per the provisions of Article 44 of Part 4 of the Constitution which expects the state government to apply common law for all citizens.

To a question on the Gujarat Government's decision, Kejriwal claimed "their intention is bad". "In Article 44 of the Constitution, it is clearly written that it is the responsibility of the government to frame the Uniform Civil Code. So, the government should frame a Uniform Civil Code with the consent of all communities and by taking them together," he said.

Kejriwal said the BJP had formed a similar committee before the Uttarakhand election.