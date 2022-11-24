 BJP is committed to bringing UCC once democratic debates, discussions are concluded: Amit Shah : The Tribune India

BJP is committed to bringing UCC once democratic debates, discussions are concluded: Amit Shah

Says it is the BJP's promise to the people of this country, right from the Jan Sangh days

BJP is committed to bringing UCC once democratic debates, discussions are concluded: Amit Shah

Amit Shah. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, November 24

The BJP is committed to bringing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after all democratic debates and discussions are concluded, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

When asked about UCC, Shah said it is the BJP's promise to the people of this country, right from the Jan Sangh days.

"Not only BJP, the Constituent Assembly had also advised Parliament and states to bring UCC at an opportune time, because for any secular country, laws should not be on the basis of religion. If the nation and state are secular, how can laws be based on religion? For every believer, there should be one law passed by Parliament or the state Assemblies," Shah said at the Times Now Summit.

The commitment of the Constituent Assembly was forgotten over a period of time, he claimed.

"Except the BJP, no other party is in favour of the Uniform Civil Code. In a democracy, healthy debate is a necessity. There is a need for open and healthy debate on the issue," he said.

The Home Minister said that in three BJP-ruled states, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, a panel under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court and High Court chief justices has been formed, where people of different faiths are putting forth their views.

"We will take action on the basis of recommendations coming after this exercise. The BJP is committed to bringing UCC once all democratic discussions are over," he said.

When asked if the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was his biggest success story, the Home Minister said no success is his individual success as he is a minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cabinet and every success is that of the government.

"It was propagated for years that Jammu and Kashmir was a part of India because of Article 370. Now there is neither Article 370 nor Article 35A, yet Jammu and Kashmir is with India," Shah said.

#amit shah #BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

2
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

4
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

5
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

6
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

7
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

8
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

9
Nation

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel

10
Brand Connect

Gold Coast Keto Gummies Maggie Beer Australia: - Scam Exposed - ViaKeto Gummies AU | Is It Gold Coast Keto Trusted Results?

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

Attorney general asks the court to look into the issue in en...

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Police sources verify the origin of information

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-...

Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor is undergoing treatment a...

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

Richa had reacted to Northern Army Commander's statement tha...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Significant rise in Yamuna pollution since 2017, says Delhi Govt report

Congress vows to waive dues of residential buildings if it wins Delhi MC polls

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala