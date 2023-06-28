BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for ‘derogatory’ post against Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, June 28
The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against BJP IT Cell national convenor Amit Malviya in connection with publishing "derogatory" posts against Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders.
The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have booked a case against him under Sections 153-A, 120-B, 505 (2), 34 of the IPC.
Ramesh Babu, state Congress leader, had lodged a complaint in this regard.
The complaint was filed for releasing an animated video of Rahul Gandhi and claiming that the Congress is indulging in anti-national activities.
Reacting to the FIR, Priyank Kharge, state minister, said, "Whenever the BJP bears the brunt of law, they cry. They have a problem following the law of the land. I want to ask the BJP which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal opinion.”
