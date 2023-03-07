BJP: Language dangerous

New Delhi, March 6
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur asked Rahul “not to betray India”. “Rahul Gandhi has become ‘vivaadon ki aandhi (a tempest of controversies)’. We want to tell him not to betray India. Your objections to India’s foreign policy mirror your scant understanding of the issue. No one will believe the falsehoods you spread about India from foreign soil.”
The Congress retorted strongly, with party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate saying “PM Modi had said the most obnoxious things about Indian political leaders on foreign soil.”
