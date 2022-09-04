BJP latches to Rahul’s 'atta Rs 22 a litre' slip at ‘Mehngai rally’ in Delhi’s Ramlila ground, twitterati too initiates meme fest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

The BJP on Sunday latched on to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s “atta Rs 22 a litre” slip at the Mehngai pe halla bol rally at Ramlila Grounds asking if Gandhi’s impending presidency would be measured in litres.

“Rahul Gandhi’s impending Presidency will be measured in kg or litre?” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya asked on Twitter as edited videos showing Rahul referring to atta measurement in litres went viral.

Speaking at the rally today Gandhi while comparing the rise in the prices of essential commodities between UPA and NDA times had slipped his tongue and said, “Atta was Rs 22 a litre and is now Rs 40 a litre.”

Gandhi however quickly realised his error and corrected it saying “kg.”

Congress spokespersons posted the full video where Gandhi made the correction even as social media handles were bombarded with the edited clips that only caught Gandhi’s slip and not the rectification of the error by him.

Meanwhile, netizens too were quick to lap up the issue and start a laugh riot over it.

