BJP leaders’ expulsion under duress from external powers: Randeep Surjewala

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

The Congress on Sunday said the “placatory expulsion” of two members of the BJP from primary membership was “done under duress of threats from external powers, and exposed the much touted muscular posturing and positioning of the BJP and the Government.”

In a statement Congress media chief Randeep Surjewala asked if the BJP was sincere in course correcting?

“Is the BJP trying to atone for its sins or is it more chameleon like posturing? Will the bulldozing of India’s soul, its ethos and its all-encompassing humanity by the bulldozer of hatred finally stop? Will the mob-lynching of our Constitutional ethos cease? Is repentance by the BJP and its leadership possible?” Surjewala said terming BJP remarks that it is not against any ideology as “pretence”.

He said a short statement by the BJP is unlikely to heal the wounds inflicted on the ethos of Indianness.

“One thing is clear, it is a lesson to the virulent members of the BJP that they are nothing but fodders in this game of political grandstanding and that they can be used, thrown and discarded at the drop of a hat,” the Congress said.

Surjewala also questioned the BJP and its leaders using “new language of politics in elections dotted by phrases like “bulldozer”.

The Congress said the BJP had pushed India into a “dark age of religious polarisation”.

The BJP and its leadership needs to rethink the irreparable damage being caused to the polity by their insatiable lust for power. Resultantly, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians as also SC, ST and OBC’s have had to face the wrath of lumpen elements backed by State Power, Surjewala said.