 BJP leads in money power in Gujarat polls, 85% are 'crorepatis' : The Tribune India

BJP leads in money power in Gujarat polls, 85% are 'crorepatis'

BJP leads in money power in Gujarat polls, 85% are 'crorepatis'


New Delhi, November 29

The BJP leads the list of major political parties in Gujarat Assembly polls having the maximum number of 'crorepati (millionaire)' candidates.

Moreover, two among the top three candidates with the highest declared assets, contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 are from the BJP. While Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP) has declared assets worth Rs 661 crore, Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput (BJP) has declared assets worth Rs 372 crore. Third candidate among the top three is Ajitsinh Parsottamdas Thakor (AAP) who has declared assets worth Rs 343 crore.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed that the share of crorepati candidates has gone up over the last five years. Out of the 1,621 candidates, 456 (28 per cent) are crorepatis in these polls as against out of 1,815 candidates, 418(23 per cent) were crorepatis.

"The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 154 (85 per cent) out of 182 candidates analysed from the BJP, 142 (79 per cent) out of 179 candidates analysed from the Congress and 68 (38 per cent) out of 181 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore," said he ADR report.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 is Rs 3.58 crore. In 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 1,815 candidates was Rs 2.22 crore, said the report.

Among the major parties, the average assets per candidate for 182 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 16.56 crore, 179 Congress candidates analysed is Rs 7.99 crore, 181 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.68 crore and 26 Bhartiya Tribal Party have average assets worth Rs 21.68 lakhs.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Gujarat Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 1,621 candidates, who are contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections Phase I and II. Out of 1,621 candidates analysed, 476 are from the national parties, 219 are from the state parties, 302 are from registered unrecognised parties and 624 candidates are contesting independently.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Man arrested for raping minor daughter

2
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

3
Patiala

Three masked men rob Rs 17.85 lakh at gun point from UCO Bank in Patiala's Ghanaur

4
Entertainment

IFFI ends in controversy; jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda'

5
Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

6
Trending

Video: Tiger plunges towards tourists during a jungle safari giving heart-stopping moments

7
Nation

No random demand in AIIMS cyber case: Delhi police

8
Nation

World's first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster

9
J & K

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti vacates Fairview residence, shifts to private house in Srinagar

10
Punjab

Buzz Navjot Singh Sidhu may be given crucial work on release

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Gilon also pulls up Indian social media users doubting the h...

Telangana politician YS Sharmila's car towed away by cops with her in it

Police drag Andhra CM's sister's car while she sits inside protesting against KCR

‘Truth can make people lie’: Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over ‘The Kashmir Files’ row

'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI jury head over 'The Kashmir Files' row

Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...

BSF shoots down drone along India-Pak border in Amritsar

BSF women personnel shoot down Pakistani drone in Amritsar

The troops fire at the drone at 11.05pm on Monday after they...

Following altercation, man kills friend at hotel in Punjab’s Batala; later tells cops armed men shot him dead on Batala-Amritsar highway

Following altercation, man kills friend at hotel in Punjab's Batala; later tells cops that armed men shot him dead on Batala-Amritsar highway

Initially, the cops believe Amritpal Singh’s story but when ...


Cities

View All

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 Amritsar to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on his martyrdom day in Tarn Taran

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies at Chandigarh Railway Station, travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

Chandigarh: New dog pound to be up & running by March

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Aaftab Poonawala's narco test likely to be held on December 5

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide killed in rivalry between 2 cousins in Jalandhar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide killed in rivalry between cousins in Jalandhar

Don’t force parents to buy uniforms from specific shops: Jalandhar DRB to schools

2 dead, 3 injured as car, truck collide in Phillaur

2 groups fight over DJ song in Kapurthala; 15 booked

Hope for state-of-art medical facility in Doaba rekindles

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Patiala police arrest 4 accused in Rs 17 lakh bank robbery

Patiala police arrest 4 accused in Rs 17 lakh bank robbery case

Patiala: Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala