BJP leads in money power in Gujarat polls, 85% are 'crorepatis'

New Delhi, November 29

The BJP leads the list of major political parties in Gujarat Assembly polls having the maximum number of 'crorepati (millionaire)' candidates.

Moreover, two among the top three candidates with the highest declared assets, contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 are from the BJP. While Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP) has declared assets worth Rs 661 crore, Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput (BJP) has declared assets worth Rs 372 crore. Third candidate among the top three is Ajitsinh Parsottamdas Thakor (AAP) who has declared assets worth Rs 343 crore.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed that the share of crorepati candidates has gone up over the last five years. Out of the 1,621 candidates, 456 (28 per cent) are crorepatis in these polls as against out of 1,815 candidates, 418(23 per cent) were crorepatis.

"The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 154 (85 per cent) out of 182 candidates analysed from the BJP, 142 (79 per cent) out of 179 candidates analysed from the Congress and 68 (38 per cent) out of 181 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore," said he ADR report.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 is Rs 3.58 crore. In 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 1,815 candidates was Rs 2.22 crore, said the report.

Among the major parties, the average assets per candidate for 182 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 16.56 crore, 179 Congress candidates analysed is Rs 7.99 crore, 181 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.68 crore and 26 Bhartiya Tribal Party have average assets worth Rs 21.68 lakhs.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Gujarat Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 1,621 candidates, who are contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections Phase I and II. Out of 1,621 candidates analysed, 476 are from the national parties, 219 are from the state parties, 302 are from registered unrecognised parties and 624 candidates are contesting independently.

IANS