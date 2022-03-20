BJP likely to choose new U’khand CM tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

The newly elected BJP legislature party of Uttarakhand will meet on Monday to finalise the next CM of the state. The BJP faces a dilemma between reappointing former CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and nominating a new face for the top post.

Party observers for the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, are expected to arrive on Sunday or Monday. Some party leaders said Dhami might be re-appointed as they went to polls under his leadership. In case the BJP chooses a new face, the party would need to balance the delicate regional and caste factions. Those in race for the post include Srinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat, RS member Anil Baluni and Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj. —