BJP man among 2 killed in Manipur poll violence

New Delhi, March 5
Brisk polling was recorded on Saturday in the second phase of the Manipur Assembly poll which was marred by violence that claimed two lives.
Clashes despite heavy security
- BJP worker allegedly shot dead at Wangjing Wangkhei of Thoubal district
- One person was killed in ‘firing by security forces’ at Ngamju in Karong
According to the ECI, the turnout was 76.62 per cent till 5 pm. It is expected to cross 80 per cent after final calculation.
A BJP worker was allegedly shot dead by unknown persons at Wangjing Wangkhei in the Wangjing-Tentha constituency of Thoubal district. The victim was identified as Leimapokpam Amuba Singh (25).
In another incident, one person was gunned down and another injured in firing allegedly by security forces. The incident took place around 9.30 am at Ngamju polling station in Karong. The deceased was identified as K Longvao (25).
In a separate case, miscreants burned down the house of one Rakesh Naorem at Tentha under the Wangjing-Tentha constituency. Poll violence was also reported from various other areas, including Tengnoupal, despite heavy deployment of security personnel in all polling stations in 22 constituencies.
As many as 92 candidates, including two women, are in the fray whose fate has been sealed in the second phase. Re-polling in 12 booths spread over five constituencies that went to the polls on February 28 also took place today.
