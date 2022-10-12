BJP MLA gets 2-year jail in riots case

Muzaffarnagar, October 11
BJP legislator Vikram Saini and 11 others were sentenced to two years' imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case by a special MP/MLA court on Tuesday. Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay convicted them for rioting and other offences and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.
The court acquitted 15 other accused in the case for lack of evidence. Saini, who is BJP MLA from Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, said he would file an appeal against the verdict. The MLA and others were taken into custody and later granted bail on furnishing two sureties each of Rs 25,000 for approaching the high court. The 12 were convicted under IPC sections 336, 353, 147, 148 and 149. Saini was also booked under the National Security Act.
