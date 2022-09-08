BJP MLA injured, her mother-in-law killed as car collides with truck in MP’s Vidisha

Vidisha, September 8
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Leena Jain and four others were injured while a relative of the legislator was killed after their car collided with a truck in Vidisha district, police said on Thursday.
The accident took place between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesday near Bagrod crossing, City Superintendent of Police Vikas Pandey said.
The car collided with the truck while trying to save a cow on the road, he said.
The injured were rushed to Vidisha medical college where one of the car occupants, Prem Bai Jain (85), succumbed to her injuries, Chief Medical Officer Dr Vaibhav Jain said.
The deceased was the mother-in-law of Leena Jain, the MLA from Basoda in Vidisha, according to family sources.
The condition of the MLA and four other injured is not serious, the police official said.
The MLA's husband said they were returning after visiting a temple in Gyaraspur during the ongoing Paryushan festival.
He said his car was behind the vehicle in which Leena Jain and his mother were travelling.
