BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, 3 others injured as car falls off bridge in Maharashtra's Satara

Pune, December 24
BJP MLA from Maharashtra, Jaykumar Gore, was injured after the car he was travelling in fell off a bridge near Phaltan in his native Satara district early on Saturday, police said.
Besides Gore, three other occupants of the vehicle, including his bodyguard and driver, were also injured, they said.
"The accident took place in the wee hours of Saturday. The driver of the car apparently lost control over the vehicle, due to which it veered off the Lonand-Phaltan road and fell from a bridge around 30 feet down," a senior police official said.
"MLA Gore and three others were injured. While Gore was admitted to the Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic, the other injured are undergoing treatment at other hospitals," he said.
Gore represents the Man Assembly constituency in Satara district.
