BJP mocks Rahul over 'Theme kya hai' remark

New Delhi, May 7
The BJP on Saturday tweeted a video where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is heard asking a party gathering “what is the theme” before addressing a pro-farmer event in Telangana’s Hyderabad yesterday.
BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya posted the video saying, “Yesterday, Rahul before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme (kya bolna hai). This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing. Such exaggerated sense of entitlement.”
Rahul today concluded a two-day Telangana visit with an address to party workers in the state. The former Congress chief said indiscipline would not be tolerated and election tickets would be given solely on merit to those who work in the field.
