BJP MPs give standing ovation to PM Modi in Lok Sabha

'Modi, Modi' chant the BJP ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Sabha. Photo: PTI

New Delhi, March 14  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome by BJP MPs, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session that began days after his party's impressive performance in the assembly polls.

Modi entered the House when Speaker Om Birla was speaking about a Parliamentary delegation from Austria which witnessed the proceedings of the House from a 'special box', and just as he made an entry, all BJP MPs gave him a standing ovation and thumped desks while chanting "Modi, Modi".

After the prime minister, union ministers and the BJP MPs settled down, the Speaker, while welcoming the Austrian delegation, extended greetings of the House as well as the people of India to the Austrian Parliament, the Austrian government and the people of Austria.

The delegation was led by President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka.

Birla said the team arrived in India on March 13 and have already visited Agra. They will proceed to Hyderabad before returning to Austria on March 17.

This is the first time the House is meeting after the BJP's overwhelming victory in the recent assembly elections held in February-March.

The BJP won in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while the Aam Aadmi Party emerged victorious in Punjab.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders were present in the House.

The Speaker also informed the House about the death of three former members: S Singaravadivel, H B Patil and Hemanand Biswal in the recent past.

The House also paid tributes to the deceased members.

Covid vaccination for children in 12-15 age group to begin this week

Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16

Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments

At least 30 locations being covered

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Acid attack in Amritsar: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala