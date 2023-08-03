 BJP MPs welcome HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque, say truth will come out now : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • BJP MPs welcome HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque, say truth will come out now

BJP MPs welcome HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque, say truth will come out now

Reacting to the verdict, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said the decision of the high court is according to the Constitution

BJP MPs welcome HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque, say truth will come out now

Photo for representational purpose only



PTI

New Delhi, August 3

BJP leaders on Thursday welcomed the Allahabad High Court decision allowing the ASI survey at the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the “truth” about the temple at the site will now come out.

The high court dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

It said the district court order is just and proper, and no interference from this court is warranted.

Reacting to the verdict, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said the decision of the high court is according to the Constitution.

“It is a good verdict. For us Indians, it is one that gives hope. Truth always comes out, it takes time but the truth comes out. Gyanvapi, the manner in which a structure was erected during the Mughal era by destroying the temple… we can’t call it a mosque. It is a temple and will remain so,” she told reporters outside Parliament.

“There is just the need for the temple to appear. When the survey is done it would be clear our symbols are there…the temple is there,” Thakur said.

BJP MP Mahant Balaknath also hailed the verdict, saying it was based on facts. “Some people who used lies to hide the facts for a long time, now the truth will come out,” he said.

Echoing similar views, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Harnath Singh Yadav, also welcomed the court’s decision.

“The Muslim community should accept this verdict. Now through this survey everything will become clear….’doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani ho jayega’. All kinds of illusions will be over,” he told reporters outside Parliament.

Speaking on the issue, BSP MP from Amroha Danish Ali said the Places of Worship Act, 1991, should be implemented in toto.

“Otherwise this will keep happening, people will look for a temple in a mosque and someone will look for a monastery in a temple. One can keep digging every day. Some political parties in order to divert attention from real issues of the people will keep taking political advantage,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad ST Hasan said, “We will abide by the court verdict. We expect the ASI to carry out an honest survey like it had done in Babri masjid where it had given a report that there were no signs of a temple there. What decisions come, only time will tell,” Hasan said.

“But today we need to foster communal harmony and increase brotherhood between the two large populations of the country,” he said.

Hasan argued that prayers are going on in that mosque for 350 years, and therefore, if not a mosque what else would it would be called.

“Are Allah and Ishwar not the same thing? We are dividing that also,” he said appealing for promoting communal harmony.

The Varanasi district court had on July 21 directed the ASI to conduct a “detailed scientific survey” - including excavations, wherever necessary—to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque is built upon a temple.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which manages the mosque, had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on July 26, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court’s order.

Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker had reserved the order on the mosque committee’s petition on July 27 after hearing arguments from both sides.

#BJP #Gyanvapi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: Free power scheme may take a hit with new subsidy rules

2
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

3
World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire to separate

4
Haryana

Nuh clashes: Once 'religious', Jalabhishek yatra turns into power show

5
Punjab

Buzz of alliance with AAP leaves Punjab Congress leaders miffed

6
Chandigarh

Watch: B Praak's song 'Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh' is finally out

7
Himachal

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

8
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

9
Diaspora

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

10
Himachal

Technicians from Delhi called to open Kullu dam floodgates

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

Haryana violence: 176 people arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

Additional chief secretary says situation fast returning to ...

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Calling Gurugram the face of Haryana, Inderjeet Singh says t...

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

Expenditure is almost 305 per cent more than his known sourc...

Manipur: 17 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition file...


Cities

View All

Punjab-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Chandigarh: Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Chandigarh: PMLA court declares GBP directors POs

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

'Bangla banana hai sach chupana hai': Amit Shah says AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption

'Bangla banana hai sach chupana hai': Amit Shah says AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption

Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, light rain likely during day

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

Delhi High Court to hear on August 7 plea to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Congress seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

EPFO recovers ~4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net