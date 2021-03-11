BJP names 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls; Sitharaman to contest from Karnataka

In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said that the party’s Central Election Committee has approved 16 names for the Rajya Sabha elections

Photo for representational purpose only.

New Delhi, May 29

The BJP on Sunday announced 16 candidates for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections from different states.

The party has fielded Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka and Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra.

BJP has fielded finance minister Sitharaman and actor-turned-politician Jaggesh from Karnataka, while Kavita Patidar will contest from Madhya Pradesh. From Maharashtra, Union minister Goyal and Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde have been fielded.

From Uttar Pradesh, Laxmikant Vajpayee, Radhamohan AAggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav have been fielded.

In Bihar, the saffron party has given tickets to Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel. The BJP has fielded Kalpana Saini from Uttarakhand, Krishan Lal Panwar from Haryana and Ghanshyam Tiwari from Rajasthan.

Biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10.

IANS

From singing gangter rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies
Punjab

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Sidhu Moosewala injured in firing incident at Mansa village
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after being stripped of security cover

After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Son features on Forbes; desi dad's reaction with a classic 'thumbs up' wins Internet
Trending

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet

People's leader: Meet the IAS officer gone viral from Assam who walked barefoot to inspect flood-affected areas
Trending

Meet the IAS officer trending online after video of her walking barefoot in flood-hit Assam villages goes viral

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old's aim
Amritsar

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km
Himachal

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km through dense forest

Harmonium & its exiles
Comment

Harmonium & its exiles

Sidhu Moosewala injured in firing incident at Mansa village

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after being stripped of security cover

Two of his four gunmen were withdrawn with the recent govern...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Bullets from three AK- 94 rifles found at crime spot; police...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says SIT to be formed to probe case

Sidhu Moosewala had private bulletproof vehicle, chose not to travel in it today: Punjab DGP Bhawra

Police chief says killing seems to be in retaliation to Vick...

Punjab Congress terms Sidhu Moosewala’s killing a political murder

Punjab Congress terms Sidhu Moosewala’s killing a political murder

Party leaders seek dismissal of CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP gov...

From singing gangter rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

Cop among 3 booked in separate rape cases in Amritsar

‘Don’t scuttle move to commence direct Amritsar-Canada flights’

Flip-flop: Akal Takht Jathedar refuses to take back police cover

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Now, cyber fraudsters use DP of Chandigarh DGP

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Youth stabs 77-year-old at house in Panchkula

Judge's wife found hanging at brother’s flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Man held for weaving fake loot story

Gangster Pancham Noor arrested

JDA demolishes illegal colony at Dhadda village

Home Guards commanders booked for graft

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

189 lives lost at 40 black spots in 3 years in Ludhiana

Residents collect money to repair Noorwala Road

Man dies in road mishap outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, wife serious

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola shifted from Patiala Jail to Gurdaspur jail

Drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola shifted from Patiala jail to Gurdaspur jail

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Deaflympics gold medal winner wrestler Sumit Dahiya honoured in Patiala

Human remains found in car likely of car dealer missing since 2014: Police

Newly constructed Government Medical College, Patiala, building starts crumbling