BJP names Ananta Maharaj as party's Rajya Sabha candidate from West Bengal

New Delhi, July 12
The BJP has named Ananta Maharaj, who heads a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples’ Association, as its Rajya Sabha candidate from West Bengal.
On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik met Ananta Maharaj at the latter’s home in Borogila on the outskirts of Cooch Behar town.
The Greater Cooch Behar People's Association has been demanding for long a separate state or union territory for people belonging to the Koch-Rajbanshi community.
With 70 MLAs in the 294-member strong West Bengal House, BJP is in a position to send a candidate to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal for the first time in many decades.
Seven seats from West Bengal will fall vacant in the Rajya Sabha next month including one for a truncated tenure of less than three years.
Six of these are expected to be won by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
TMC has already announced fielding sitting MPs Derek 'OBrien, Dola Sen and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and freshers Samurul Islam,
Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale for filling up the six vacancies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting
Yamuna water level breaks 44-year old record as it swells to...
Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down
In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens
Rain havoc: Relief measures being taken on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana
The heavy rainfall has left behind a trail of destruction wi...
Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists
The state government has deployed six choppers to evacuate s...
2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu
Road rescue teams are now clearing the snow enroute Chandert...