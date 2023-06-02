BJP on ‘weak wicket’ in 160 LS segments, three in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 1

With just a year left until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, internal BJP surveys have indicated that the party is on a weak wicket in three of the four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh and urgent course correction is needed to recover the lost ground.

Number up after changes in bihar, maha The BJP has identified 160 weak parliamentary segments for heightened focus ahead of the next General Election

The initial list had 144 seats; it was expanded to 160 after alliance equations changed in Bihar and Maharashtra

The Tribune has learnt that the Shimla and Kangra Lok Sabha seats are likely to be added to the list of 160 weak parliamentary segments the BJP has identified nationally for heightened focus ahead of the next General Election.

Mandi was included in this list in 2021 after Congress’ Pratibha Singh wrested it from the BJP.

These 160 seats are the ones the BJP had either lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections or barely won. The BJP had won 303 seats of the 437 it contested. It had won all four seats in Himachal in 2019.

The initial BJP list had 144 vulnerable seats. These were expanded to 160 after alliance equations changed in Bihar and Maharashtra. The dynamic list keeps changing depending on the BJP’s internal assessments aimed at real-time data.

The status of the Himachal LS segments is learnt to have come up for discussions at a recent meeting BJP chief JP Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh held with state leaders, including Himachal unit president Rajeev Bindal, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, to discuss the party’s month-long outreach on nine years of the government.

Of the 51 mega rallies planned during the campaign, four will be held in Himachal, one in each LS segment.

Sources said the BJP’s hold over the Shimla parliamentary seat had consistently loosened with the party winning only three of the segment’s 17 Assembly seats in the 2022 state poll.

Of the 25 seats the BJP won in the Himachal elections last year, three were in Shimla, four in Hamirpur, six in Kangra and 12 in Mandi. Each LS seat has nearly 17 Assembly segments.

It has become tougher after the BJP’s recent loss in Shimla MC elections where the Congress bagged 51.77 per cent votes.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we led in all 68 segments in Himachal. At present, we are on a tough turf but we will regain lost ground. We lost the Gagret Assembly seat to the Congress, but have recently won the Zila Parishad elections there, indicating that reversal of fortunes is possible,” a BJP leader said.