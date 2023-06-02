 BJP on ‘weak wicket’ in 160 LS segments, three in Himachal : The Tribune India

BJP on ‘weak wicket’ in 160 LS segments, three in Himachal

Party plans 4 rallies in hill state during ongoing month-long outreach

BJP on ‘weak wicket’ in 160 LS segments, three in Himachal

The BJP had won all four seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. file



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 1

With just a year left until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, internal BJP surveys have indicated that the party is on a weak wicket in three of the four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh and urgent course correction is needed to recover the lost ground.

Number up after changes in bihar, maha

  • The BJP has identified 160 weak parliamentary segments for heightened focus ahead of the next General Election
  • The initial list had 144 seats; it was expanded to 160 after alliance equations changed in Bihar and Maharashtra

The Tribune has learnt that the Shimla and Kangra Lok Sabha seats are likely to be added to the list of 160 weak parliamentary segments the BJP has identified nationally for heightened focus ahead of the next General Election.

Mandi was included in this list in 2021 after Congress’ Pratibha Singh wrested it from the BJP.

These 160 seats are the ones the BJP had either lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections or barely won. The BJP had won 303 seats of the 437 it contested. It had won all four seats in Himachal in 2019.

The initial BJP list had 144 vulnerable seats. These were expanded to 160 after alliance equations changed in Bihar and Maharashtra. The dynamic list keeps changing depending on the BJP’s internal assessments aimed at real-time data.

The status of the Himachal LS segments is learnt to have come up for discussions at a recent meeting BJP chief JP Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh held with state leaders, including Himachal unit president Rajeev Bindal, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, to discuss the party’s month-long outreach on nine years of the government.

Of the 51 mega rallies planned during the campaign, four will be held in Himachal, one in each LS segment.

Sources said the BJP’s hold over the Shimla parliamentary seat had consistently loosened with the party winning only three of the segment’s 17 Assembly seats in the 2022 state poll.

Of the 25 seats the BJP won in the Himachal elections last year, three were in Shimla, four in Hamirpur, six in Kangra and 12 in Mandi. Each LS seat has nearly 17 Assembly segments.

It has become tougher after the BJP’s recent loss in Shimla MC elections where the Congress bagged 51.77 per cent votes.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we led in all 68 segments in Himachal. At present, we are on a tough turf but we will regain lost ground. We lost the Gagret Assembly seat to the Congress, but have recently won the Zila Parishad elections there, indicating that reversal of fortunes is possible,” a BJP leader said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas

2
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, once at loggerheads, share warm hug at all party meeting in Jalandhar

3
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

4
Punjab

Arrested AAP leader appointed Anandpur Sahib market committee chairman

5
Haryana

Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

6
Nation

Delhi murder: Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

7
Punjab

Aggrieved by termination of services without inquiry, dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh moves HC

8
Punjab

Punjab Police nab 3 suspects involved in Rs 40 lakh loot from Sirhind petrol pump employee

9
Haryana

10 sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang arrested in Gurugram

10
Nation

NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Top News

Ex-CJ committee to probe Manipur violence, another panel for peace

Ex-CJ committee to probe Manipur violence, another panel for peace

Shah appeals for surrender of arms, says dialogue only way f...

India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute

India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute

PM flags off cargo train from Bihar to Nepal

Khaps to meet Prez over WFI president

Khaps to meet Prez over WFI president

Mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra today to chalk out future cours...

Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi

Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi

2nd science topic to be removed by NCERT after Darwin’s theo...

Rahul: Got maximum penalty for defamation

Rahul: Got maximum penalty for defamation


Cities

View All

Mid-day meal workers demand hike in salary

Mid-day meal workers demand hike in salary

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

Panel to hear out councillors today

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser

Purohit hits back at Bansal over UT funds

Adviser launches work on UT’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

Delhi records coldest May in 36 years: IMD

Pragati Maidan slum cluster demolished

In Cabinet rejig, Atishi gets Public Relations Dept

Delhi begins 15-day assessment drive to introduce ‘mohalla buses’

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

SKM demands action against WFI president, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Snatchers' gang busted in Nawanshahr, 2 held

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Deadlock between JAC, state govt continues; candidates feel the heat

Software ‘snag’ brings online NOC allotment process to a halt, again

Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Two of gangsters' aides held

Police take out flag march in city

Farmers to hold protest in support of wrestlers