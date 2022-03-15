Dynasty politics dangerous for democracy, we have to fight against it: Modi at BJP parliamentary meeting

PTI

New Delhi, March 15

Underlining that the BJP is against dynasty politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is because of him that children of several MPs didn't get tickets in the recently concluded assembly polls, according to sources.

Both Modi and BJP president J P Nadda were felicitated at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here for the saffron party's election victory in four states.

In the recently concluded assembly polls in five states, the BJP retained power in four, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the meeting, Modi asked the party MPs to fight against dynasty politics as it is dangerous for democracy, sources said.

To fight dynasty politics, the BJP has to put a check on such practices within the organization, Modi said.

Modi also appreciated the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' and suggested that such movies should be made more often, sources said.

According to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who was present in the meeting, Modi asked the parliamentarians to identify 100 such booths in their respective constituencies where the BJP got relatively fewer votes and identify the reasons behind it.

However, he also thanked the MPs for their support to the party, Tiwari said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also gave a presentation on the evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave war-stricken Ukraine.

#jp nadda #narendra modi