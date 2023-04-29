BJP plans mass outreach on 100th ‘Mann ki Baat’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

The BJP is all set to convert the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast “Mann ki Baat” into a major public outreach event with arrangements to hear it across four lakh booths in the country.

The party will ensure the programme is heard at 100 places in each Assembly segment, with participation from BJP workers, MLAs, MPs, prominent civil society members, Padma awardees and even overseas Indians.

“We will make the broadcast historic,” BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam said.