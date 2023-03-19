BJP president JP Nadda shares Modi’s animated video of building blocks of his flagship schemes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday shared a video listing “reasons why PM Narendra Modi has emerged the most popular world leader.”

The video, shows PM picking building blocks each named after government’s flagship schemes such as Ujjwala, Jal Shakti, Gati Shakti, PM Aawas, Digital India and cementing the blocks together to build the country.

The video shows Modi on top among world leaders with his approval ratings the highest.

“It is not without reason that our PM Modi is the most loved and admired leader.In fact there are not one but hundreds of reasons….This innovative video gives us a peek…,” Nadda said posting the video.

It is not without reason that our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is the most loved and admired leader.



In fact there are not one but hundreds of reasons….



This innovative video gives us a peek… pic.twitter.com/9ZvAJDWkEy — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 19, 2023

The BJP video is another in a series of recent social media content packages to build up PM Modi ahead of six state elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

#BJP #JP Nadda #Narendra Modi